St Pat’s ‘appalled and disgusted by vile racist messages and language’ directed at players after CSKA defeat

St Patrick's Athletic have contacted the FAI and UEFA after stating that two of their players were subjected to racial abuse last night as they exited the Europa Conference League at the hands of CSKA Sofia.

The Saints say one player was sent messages on social media, while another was allegedly abused during the game but the club have not publicly detailed the specifics of the latter incident in terms of where it came from.

Pat's say they have reached out to the FAI, UEFA and also SARI (Sport Against Racism Ireland) after they were made aware on Friday.

"We are appalled and disgusted by the vile racist messages and language that has been directed at our players," said Saints chairman Garrett Kelleher.

"St Patrick's Athletic is a multi-cultural, inclusive and welcoming club to all individuals, with a zero tolerance policy to racism and abuse of any kind.

"The club has offered it's full support to both players, and we look forward to seeing them back on the pitch at Richmond Park on Sunday."

Pat's host Sligo Rovers on Sunday with both clubs looking to regain momentum in the league after their respective European exits.

Thursday was especially painful for Tim Clancy's side as they missed big chances against CSKA before exiting after a contested penalty.

A player from both sides was red carded after the final whistle of an ill tempered affair, with the Saints in line for punishment due to their disciplinary record and also the scenes arising from the post-game skirmish.