St Pat’s announce signing of Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin

St Patrick’s Athletic have announced the signing of Northern Ireland international Ryan McLaughlin, who had been without a club since last September.

The right back signed for Liverpool’s academy before going on to have spells at Oldham, Blackpool and Rochdale and has been capped five times at international level, the last of which came in 2018.

The 28-year-old signed for Morecambe in September 2021, making 23 appearances in total and joins the Saints having been a free agent since September of last year.

“The move has happened quite quickly and I'm really happy to be a St Patrick's Athletic player,” said McLaughlin, who could make his Saints debut away to Sligo Rovers next Friday.

“I met Jon Daly and had a brilliant chat and I also spoke to Eoin Doyle, who I've played with before, about the club, they had nothing but good things to say and it was a no brainer for me to sign.

"It's a really exciting time for the club with lots of important league matches to come and the next round of the cup against Derry City. From speaking to Jon and Eoin, and from seeing the clips and videos online, St Pat's is in a really good place at the moment, the crowds and the atmospheres look brilliant too.

“I'm delighted to be back in competitive football and I'm looking forward to getting out there on the pitch and showing what I can do.”

“We're delighted to get a player of Ryan's calibre into the club. He's got great experience and at 28, he is a good age for our group. Ryan comes with a great pedigree, having played at some very good clubs and at very good level across his career,” added Saints boss Daly.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have signed Will Jarvis on loan from Hull City until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been with Hull’s academy since U-12s and made his senior debut for the club in August 2021 in the League Cup before making his Championship debut the following week.

He subsequently embarked on loan spells to York City and Scarborough Athletic and goes straight into the Reds squad for their Premier Division clash against Cork City tonight.

Elsewhere, Conor Kane has signed for Drogheda United on loan until the end of the 2023 campaign.

After suffering a serious knee injury last September, left-back Kane returned to the Reds side to feature against UCD earlier this month and joins the Louth club where he previously made 140 appearances between 2017 and 2021.