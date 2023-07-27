St Patrick’s Athletic striker Eoin Doyle announces retirement due to personal reasons

The 35-year-old scored 206 goals across 623 appearances for 12 clubs, having made his senior debut for Shamrock Rovers in 2007.

The Dubliner won a Premier Division title and FAI Cup with Sligo Rovers before making a move to Hibernian in December 2011.

He then won three League Two titles with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Swindon Town respectively, and picked up League Two Player of the Year in 2019/20, a season in which he finished top scorer with 26 goals.

He helped Bolton Wanderers achieve promotion to League One in May 2021 with 19 goals across 43 appearances, before joining St Pat’s in January of last year, hitting 18 goals in 63 appearances over his 18 months with the Inchicore club.

Doyle’s final appearance for St Pat’s came in last week's Europa Conference League defeat to F91 Dudelange at Richmond Park, while he netted his final goal in their 4-1 league win over Derry City last month.

Doyle says he won’t be a stranger around Richmond Park in the future, and has thanked his family, friends, team-mates and staff in a statement this afternoon.

“I'd like to thank everyone at St Patrick's Athletic and all of my previous clubs as well as all of my managers, coaches, team-mates, club staff, supporters and everyone who has played a part in my career across the last 20 years,” said Doyle upon retiring.

“I've had a wonderful 18 months at St Patrick's Athletic and I'll always be grateful to the club for bringing me home and giving me an opportunity to play in the League of Ireland again.

“I'll have some great memories of my time in Inchicore, especially the European nights last year and some big league wins in front of brilliant crowds.

“I wish everyone all the best for the future. I won't be a stranger. I'd also like to thank my family and friends, for all of their support and all of the sacrifices they've made to help me have the career I've had, to my mum and dad, my wife, my three kids and everyone, thank you."

Saints boss Jon Daly paid tribute to Doyle.

“I'd like to thank Eoin for his contribution to St Patrick's Athletic over the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future,” added Daly.

“Eoin has played a key role on and off the pitch during his time at the club and has scored some excellent goals. He has had a fantastic career, it's been a privilege to coach and manage him.

"Eoin has been a great example to the young players in what it takes to be a professional footballer with his daily habits. Eoin consistently scored goals at all of his clubs and has had an excellent career, we'd all like to wish him well, I've no doubt he will be successful in whatever path he chooses to go down."

St Pat’s chairman Garrett Kelleher also paid tribute to the striker. “Eoin has been a positive role model across his entire career for young ambitious Irish footballers,” he said.

“His infectious positivity, integrity, dedication and commitment have been great examples for all our younger players. He has been most generous in sharing his experience, wisdom and has been a great influence on all those he touched at the club. He will be missed.

“We wish Eoin and his family well in his retirement from the game and all his future endeavours."

St Pat’s are currently second in the Premier Division, four points off leaders Shamrock Rovers and are next in action at Sligo Rovers on Friday August 4.

Elsewhere, Cork City have announced the singing of goalkeeper Ollie Byrne from Altrincham FC.

The 25-year-old has had previews spells at Connah’s Quay Nomads, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and with Manchester United’s academy.

The news comes after fellow new goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks went off injured early in the second half of Cork’s draw at St Patrick’s Athletic on July 7. The Ireland U-21 international, who signed on loan from Notts County, has remained out since.

English native Byrne says he is delighted to arrive on Leeside and is keen to help the club, currently in ninth, higher up the Premier Division table.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Cork City. I know that this is a massive club with a huge and dedicated fan base, and I can’t wait to get going,” said Byrne.

“I am looking forward to getting stuck in here and working with the staff and my team-mates. We are not where we would like to be in the table at the moment, and we want to start picking up results in our upcoming games.”

“We are very pleased to get Ollie on board for the rest of the season,” added Cork City sporting director Liam Buckley.

“He will add competition to our squad and I feel he is a very good signing for us. He brings a good bit of experience to the squad and I am looking forward to working with him.”