St Patrick’s Athletic roar at Richmond as Derry City’s injury woes worsen

St Patrick’s Athletic 4 Derry City 1

Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their SSE Airtricity Premier Division victory against Derry City at Richmond Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Patrick McEleney of Derry City is consoled by Eoin Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic as he leaves the field with an injury

Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after his side's LOI Premier Division win over Derry City at Richmond Park, Inchicore

A Bank Holiday Monday to remember for fans of St Patrick’s Athletic. They’ve come a long way since the last one.

Tim Clancy’s reign ended after their May 1 loss to Sligo Rovers, the flat nature of the performance transmitting alarm signals.

This result means his former assistant Jon Daly, now the permanent manager, has registered six wins in seven matches to move within four points of leaders Shamrock Rovers.

More pertinently, in the context of this game, they are now level with a flagging Derry City side as the mid-season break approaches.

The departure of an emotional Patrick McEleney after a recurring Achilles problem flared up again in the second half suggested the legacy of this trip will be worse than the result.

Michael Duffy didn’t return after the interval due to an ankle problem and Cameron Dummigan also departed in discomfort; the three big signings from Dundalk have not played enough football since relocating north and Derry will have to strengthen in the summer if they are to maintain a challenge.

For those of a Saints disposition, the most encouraging aspect of this run is that they aren’t exactly in great health themselves in the defensive department with a lengthy injury list.

Yet once they negotiated a slightly choppy opening, they gained control of this battle in the midfield department, with Daly’s decision to go with a narrow shape paying off.

Ben McCormack was selected on the left side, but he was tucked in to support the trio of Jamie Lennon, Adam Murphy and Chris Forrester, and this negated the influence of McEleney, Dummigan and the below-par Sadou Diallo.

Derry’s overall application was sloppy, evidenced in the breakthrough goal, as Saints centre-half Jay McGrath was allowed to stride forward into space with the Derry engine room distracted. He was able to unleash a left-footer that was too hot for Brian Maher to handle.

When Derry emerged without Duffy, a huge threat was removed and the crisis went to another level when McEleney broke down.

His brother Shane McEleney was also replaced in a treble switch, the centre-half fortunate to have got away with one earlier when Eoin Doyle squandered a one-on-one arising from his error and Conor Carty pressure.

Doyle waited for his chance to make amends and made no mistake when McGrath cut off a Jordan McEneff advance in his own box before launching a long ball forward that sailed over Mark Connolly and freed the veteran frontman. A crucial moment.

The goal-scorer was replaced straight away, but the process of closing the game out was complicated by an immediate concession, Cian Kavanagh feasting on the remains of a scramble to convert.

Derry’s window of joy was short-lived, with Pat’s responding by forcing a corner flicked home at the near post by Chris Forrester, a goal that showcased his range.

The guests were on the floor and were overrun again for the fourth, with sub Mark Doyle seizing on another error to add to the mood of jubilation.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Lyness, Curtis, Lewis, McGrath, Breslin; Lennon; Carty (Lonergan 80), Forrester (Brockbank 80), Murphy (McClelland 74), McCormack (Timmermans 63); E Doyle (M Doyle 63).

Derry City – Maher, Boyce, Connolly, S McEleney (McJannet 52), Doherty; Diallo (O’Reilly 52), Dummigan (B Kavanagh 65); Graydon, P McEleney (McEneff 52), Duffy (O’Neill 45); C Kavanagh.

Ref – Neil Doyle.