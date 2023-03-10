St Patrick’s Athletic fans vent anger at boss Tim Clancy as classy Bohemians go top of table

A defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic last season cost the then Bohemians manager his job, but a 2-0 win away to the Saints added new levels of worship from their support to current boss Declan Devine as his Bohs side impressed to go one point clear at the top.

The first goal, scored by striker Jonathan Afolabi early in the first half, was a sign of the talent and potential of the ex-Celtic man, whose season last term was ruined by injury. But the second was a product of more utterly dismal defending from the Saints as ’keeper David Odumosu just gifted the ball away in his own box to allow sub Dean Williams to score his first for the club.

There were boos from a section of the home support on the final whistle and calls for manager Tim Clancy to leave his post, confidence in very short supply in Inchicore at the minute with Pat’s now on a run of three successive losses.

Morale in the home camp had taken a hit in the previous week, two defeats in four days with some dismal defending and there was an early blow when defender Tom Grivosti was forced off after just 15 minutes.

The lack of concentration at the back was exposed on 18 minutes when Bohs took the lead. Ali Coote’s cross into the box was met with a perfect leap and header from Afolabi.

Home fans demanded a response which just didn’t come as Pat’s were second best in almost all areas. They started the second half with a bit more intent, and could have been level two minutes after the restart.

In a move set up by the impressive Sam Curtis, Vladislav Kreida played in a sublime ball, aimed at the head of Jake Mulraney whose effort went wide.

Set plays were still Pat’s more likely route to goal and on 55 minutes a corner from Kreida was met by Tom Lonergan, Talbot with a superb save to keep that one out.

Spells of possession for the home side had creativity, while Bohs lost some of their momentum when goalscorer Afolabi went off injured in the second half.

Any chance of a Saints response ended on 71 minutes when midfielder Jamie Lennon was sent off, a second yellow card for a needless tackle on Paddy Kirk.

Worse was to come in added time when ’keeper Odumosu, in possession close to his goal line, contrived to gift the ball to Grant Horton and he passed to Williams who finished calmly.

ST PAT’S ATHLETIC – Odumosu; McGrath (Carty 77), Redmond, Grivosti (Lewis 15), Curtis, Lennon, Kreida, Breslin; Forrester, Mulraney (Atakayi 70); Lonergan (E Doyle 70).

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Horton, Radkowski, Nowak, Kirk; Flores, McManus; Coote, McDonnell (Clarke 86), Akintunde (McDaid 63); Afolabi (Williams 56).

REF – N Doyle