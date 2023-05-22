St Patrick’s Athletic appoint Jon Daly as permanent manager

He had been in interim charge of the Saints since Tim Clancy’s resignation earlier this month, with this his first permanent job as a first-team manager.

Daly (40) has overseen three wins and a defeat in his four games in charge since then, taking the Inchicore side from seventh to fourth following Friday’s Dublin derby victory at Shelbourne.

Since taking interim charge, the Dubliner made no secret of his desire to take the hot-seat at Richmond Park, previously stating that he is ‘more than capable of doing the job’ while he also informed club chairman Garrett Kelleher of his wish to become permanent boss.

The hierarchy at Richmond Park have now moved to appoint him as Clancy’s successor, after guiding the club to wins against Cork City, Drogheda and Shels, in between a defeat at Shamrock Rovers.

The Dubliner arrived at St Pat’s in December 2021 to become Clancy’s assistant and helped guide the club to a fourth placed finish last term, as well as a memorable Europa Conference League penalty shoot-out win over Mura last July.

After a playing career spanning almost 20 years, Daly moved into coaching in 2015 and became manager of Hearts’ U-20s, and was assistant boss at Finnish side TPS before he joined Clancy in Inchicore.

“I'm very happy to be the manager of this fantastic club and am looking forward to the challenge,” said Daly in a statement on Monday.

“I'd like to thank the club for the opportunity and will be doing my best for everyone involved in St Pat's. We've been happy with our performances over the last four games and have picked up three important wins.

"The attitude of the players has been excellent and we'll be looking to keep that going, starting on Friday against Dundalk in front of another big crowd at Richmond Park.”

“I’d like to congratulate Jon on his appointment as First Team manager,” added Saints chairman Kelleher.

“We went through a thorough recruitment process, Jon has made a very positive impact on the team in recent weeks, winning three of his four matches in charge and we wish him luck in his new role as manager."

St Pat’s currently sit in fourth on 26 points, level with Dundalk who they host on Friday in what will be Daly’s first game in permanent charge.