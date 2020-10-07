St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk's league clash postponed after positive Covid test in Saints' squad

Friday's game in the SSE Airtricity League between St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk has been postponed due to a positive test for Covid-19 in the Saints squad.

Earlier this week, positive tests in the Galway United squad had forced the postponement of their weekend game with Drogheda United but the positive case in the Saints camp has caused a major problem for the top flight.

"This Friday’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with St Patrick’s Athletic has been postponed after a member of the Pat's squad tested positive for COVID-19. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course," Dundalk said in a statement.

A tweet on the St Pat's twitter account said " Our @SSEAirtricityLg game vs Dundalk on Friday has been postponed. One positive COVID-19 case has been identified in our squad and as a result, the whole first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, following HSE & government guidelines. The new date for the fixture will be announced in due course by @FAIreland. The club will make no further comment, and wish the player a swift recovery and return to full health."

The Co Louth club have already been forced to make a number of changes to the fixture list due to their participation in the Europa League group stages and the FAI face a headache in trying to find a new date for the Pat's game.

Online Editors