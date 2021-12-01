St Patrick’s Athletic act quickly to appoint Drogheda boss Tim Clancy as club’s new head coach

St Patrick's Athletic have moved quickly to replace the departing Stephen O'Donnell by agreeing to a deal that will see Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy take charge at Richmond Park.

Clancy has two years left on his contract at Drogheda, but there's a release clause of around €10,000 in his deal and that will be triggered by the Saints to make the move happen.

They sought official permission to speak to Clancy earlier today.

Independent.ie understands that Clancy's assistant Kevin Doherty will replace him at Drogheda.

Meathman Clancy (37) has enjoyed a successful four-year spell with Drogheda after bringing down the curtain on a playing career that was largely spent in Scotland, taking the club over after their relegation from the Premier Division and bringing them back up to the top flight at the third attempt.

The Saints looked strongly at Clancy as a candidate when they appointed O'Donnell in 2019.

Clancy was also in consideration for the Dundalk job this time but was behind O'Donnell in the pecking order.

St Pat's came calling for Clancy in a dramatic 24 hours where O'Donnell informed them he was leaving.

The Saints are extremely unhappy with the FAI Cup-winning coach and they are in dispute with O'Donnell around an option in his original contract, which they believe tied him to the club for a further two years.

That view is not shared and with the respective parties confident of their position, discussions will have to take place before O'Donnell's appointment in Louth is confirmed, with the Saints prepared to seek compensation.

But they have moved on in terms of planning for 2022 by making an assertive move for Clancy.

His appointment will also put the Saints in pole position to sign Drogheda duo Mark Doyle and James Brown if options across the water don't work out.

Brown is in England at the moment after securing trial opportunities at Bristol Rovers and Blackburn.

Doyle has firm interest from Scotland with Kilmarnock and Motherwell keen, but it's expected he would pick St Pat's over Shelbourne if his future is to be in Ireland.

Shels have made moves for several Drogheda players and that is set to be an issue for a former Reds boss Kevin Doherty, now he is primed to step up and assume Clancy's position.

The 41-year-old had a two-year stint at Shels between 2014 and 2016. Clancy brought him in as number two when he was appointed.

Damien Duff's Shels are also trying to sign Drogheda left-back Conor Kane and attacking midfielder Darragh Markey.

However, compensation is a likely stumbling block in the case of Kane, and Shels have had an early offer knocked back.