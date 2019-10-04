Bohemians climbed to third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table, courtesy of their 1-0 win over Cork City at Dalymount Park.

Bohemians climbed to third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table, courtesy of their 1-0 win over Cork City at Dalymount Park.

SSE Airtricity League round-up: Bohs back in third, while St Pat's and Derry fluff their lines

Derek Pender's 47th-minute strike proved the difference for the Gypsies as they reclaimed third spot from Derry City, who went down 1-0 to champions Dundalk.

Daniel Kelly's finish at Oriel Park in the 64th minute, following good work from Sean Gannon, means Derry will have to fight it out with St Patrick's Athletic for that vital fourth spot - a position which now brings with it a Europa League spot.

The Saints lie three points behind the Candystripes, but with a far inferior goal difference, as they went down 0-2 at home to Waterford FC.

A Michael O'Connor double - his first a sixth-minute penalty and his second an 81st-minute header - handed Stephen O'Donnell his first defeat as St Pat's manager at Richmond Park, Inchicore.

Meanwhile, at the far end of the Premier Division table, UCD had their relegation from the top flight confirmed with a 0-0 draw at Finn Harps.

Harps retain a slim hope of catching Cork City as the Donegalmen lie six points behind the Leesiders with three games to play.

In the First Division promotion play-off first leg, Cabinteely were held to a 0-0 draw by Longford Town at Stradbrook.

Online Editors