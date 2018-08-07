Spurs lodge €200,000 bid for exciting Shamrock Rovers teenager

Tottenham Hotspur have lodged a bid to sign Gavin Bazunu in a move that would see the 16-year-old goalkeeper remain at Shamrock Rovers until after his Leaving Certificate.

The Dubliner has attracted interest from several UK clubs, including Liverpool and Celtic, since breaking into the Rovers first team last month. He conceded just two goals in six appearances, both in the Europa League tie against AIK Fotboll of Sweden.

Spurs have been the first to table a serious bid - believed to an up-front fee of €200,000 with extras - after Championship club Norwich City had a lower offer rebuffed. It's believed Bazunu will be offered a four-year deal.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley recently confirmed that Bazunu would resist the approaches to stay in Ireland and complete his final school examinations next June. He is one of three youngsters who Rovers cover school fees for at Ashfield College in Dundrum.

That hasn't deterred Premier League suitors from trying to conclude a pre-contract deal ahead of Thursday's deadline, though. It is understood Manchester City and Chelsea are also in the mix but Liverpool are unlikely to pursue the teen.

Jurgen Klopp had sent his goalkeeping coach John Achterberg to watch Bazunu against Derry City last month but they're content with their back-up options, including Cork-born stopper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Meanwhile, Bray Wanderers will confirm the appointment of a permanent manager this evening.

Graham Kelly is currently in his second spell of the campaign as caretaker boss of the Premier Division's bottom side but new owner Niall O'Driscoll is already planning for next season and wants a fresh face at the helm to oversee the team rebuilding project.

Nine points adrift at the foot of the table with eight games left, O'Driscoll admits it will require a "miracle" for the team to avoid relegation.

