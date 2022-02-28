Sprinkler drama adds life as Duff’s Shels huff and puff

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff looks away while a water sprinkler goes off and interrupts play during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between UCD and Shelbourne at the UCD Bowl in Belfield, Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It’s never a good state of affairs when the main talking point coming away from a match is an eight minute delay caused by the accidental deployment of a sprinkler.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff could only watch as a lone UCD official produced a wheelbarrow to eventually cut off the water source, with players of both sides temporarily relocated to the sideline with the crowd amused by the farcical second half.

In truth, they didn’t have much else to cheer about in a game that lost its way, with a resolute UCD side coming closest to breaking the deadlock against a Shels side that spent a greater amount of time in the opposition half without ever looking truly dangerous.

A purposeful start offered deceptive encouragement to their substantial travelling support.

College teams have a reputation for playing nice football but getting overpowered yet this crop are well able to look after themselves and ref Alan Patchell was kept busy by some robust exchanges. He also waved away a UCD penalty appeal when Sean Brennan went down in the area.

Duff rotated his options after Friday’s win in Drogheda, yet a much anticipated first start for Arsenal loanee Jordan McEneff was prematurely cut short by injury, the story of his life in recent years.

Shels lost their rhythm for a spell and UCD were dangerous when winning possession with Duff’s side still finding their way when they turn the ball over. Still, it was a first half of speculative shots from both camps.

Jack Moylan has emerged as Shels’ main danger man, and he was busy here, even if he did frequently find a cul de sac at the end of weaving runs with UCD well organised in keeping a second successive clean sheet.

For all that Andy Myler’s side sat off for spells, they were reasonably comfortable in doing so and they created a glorious chance for a winner when subs Evan Caffrey and Dylan Duffy combined for the latter to be denied by the alert Lewis Webb.

The atmosphere was temporarily improved by the tragicomedy of the unexpected showers and it also guaranteed lengthy stoppage time with UCD’s Colm Whelan fluffing a chance to silence the Shels support. Duff’s men lacked the incision to create a comparable opportunity.

UCD: Healy, Osam, Yoro, Todd, Ryan; Keaney; Kerrigan, Verdon (Caffrey 63), Brennan, Dignam (Duffy 63); Whelan

Shelbourne: Webb, O'Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge; Wilson, McManus (Dervin 63), Coyle, Kane; McEneff (Hawkins 23), Moylan (Farrell 86); Boyd (Anaebonam 63)

Referee: Alan Patchell

