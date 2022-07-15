Spoils shared but Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell sees red on Richmond return

Points shared in Inchicore and this was definitely one of those occasions where it was hard to declare with certainty that anyone went home happy.

On the face of it, a point for Stephen O’Donnell’s Dundalk is a decent result in the context of their bottom line target of qualifying for Europe and it retains their six point gap over the fourth placed Saints.

But the headline story here was the red cards shown to O’Donnell and his assistant Patrick Cregg in time added on, a fairly dramatic turn of events given the tension created by their departure up the M1 over the winter.

O’Donnell received a second yellow for leaving his technical area to keep the ball in play, after receiving an earlier caution for encroachment. Cregg was punished for his response with ref Rob Hennessy a central figure in this encounter, with the locals feeling O’Donnell’s side were getting the rub of the green from officialdom before things boiled over at the death.

This was never going to be a serene affair to help the Saints prepare for European action next Thursday. While the build-up was nothing to compare with the fanfare around O’Donnell’s first trip back here in April, this proved to be a far better game.

Eoin Doyle endured a night to forget on that occasion, but fortune shined on the striker here. His link play was good before the interval and he got on the end of the move he instigated to just about get a shot away – but a clumsy attempt at a clearance from Andy Boyle was required to take the ball past stand-in keeper Peter Cherrie.

The latter was deputising for Nathan Sheppard, a big player for Dundalk this term, who damaged his shoulder in the defeat to Drogheda last Friday.

There was a similar pattern to this game in the sense Dundalk were playing catch-up from early doors and missed chances to make a swift response. Keith Ward was off target when presented with a golden opportunity, while Patrick Hoban steered a header wide from a dangerous Lewis Macari cross. O’Donnell deployed Robbie Benson off the right with the freedom to roam inside and his right footer fizzed over the bar with the aid of a deflection.

It wasn’t one way traffic, though. Long range strikes from Doyle and Mark Doyle gave Cherrie brief reason for panic, while Chris Forrester was furious with himself for failing to control when a counter attack opened up for his run from deep.

The second half was initially more controlled from a Saints perspective, with O’Donnell making three subs inside 20 minutes to illustrate that his team were searching for an answer. Clancy’s charges were happy to allow Dundalk have the ball for spells and then break with intent.

And they were then given fresh attacking impetus by the introduction of new signing Serge Atakayi, a Congolese born winger who moved to Finland in his youth and had a spell on the books of Glasgow Rangers. He’s come in to replace Darragh Burns and showcased his own brand of pace and trickery with a penalty shout following shortly after his arrival. Hennessy was now rivalling O’Donnell in the unpopularity stakes.

Still, the locals had reason to be content in this decent spell where sub Tunde Owolabi had the chance to make the points safe when released by Atakayi. However, the speedster is not clinical and he shot wide.

The profligacy was punished when Adam O’Reilly was sloppy in possession, with Hoban nipping in to tee up Daniel Kelly for a weak shot that was diverted past Anang by Joe Redmond.

Local frustration levels soared, especially when their side struck the woodwork in response before Owolabi wasted another chance. But while the Saints might have put the game to bed then, the guests finished strongest and there would have been mayhem if Kelly had converted a header when Dundalk played on while Chris Forrester lay on the pitch waiting for treatment after a bad challenge from Paul Doyle.

Forrester limped off and it was Dundalk who looked the most likely winners in the frenetic dying stages where the managerial dismissals poured fuel on a fiery finish that whetted the appetite for more.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang, Brockbank, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; O’Reilly, Forrester (Lennon 86); King (Owolabi 69), McCormack (Akatayi 60), M Doyle; E Doyle

Dundalk: Cherrie, Macari (Bradley 59), Connolly, Boyle, Leahy (Hanratty 87); Bone (Doyle 65), Sloggett; Benson (Adams 87), Ward (Martin 65), D Kelly; Hoban

Referee: Rob Hennessy