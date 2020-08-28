Spirited performance from Calufield's Galway not enough as Rooney brace helps Shels ease through

Dayle Rooney of Shelbourne scores his side's first goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round match against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Caulfield’s Galway United twice came from behind to equalise but in the end had no answer to Shelbourne’s superiority in the FAI Cup as Dayle Rooney struck twice to send the Dubliners through.

Galway should have hit the front after 19 minutes when Shels goalkeeper Colin McCabe took down Enda Curran.

But Mikey Place, who had put Curran through, blazed the penalty over the crossbar.

And they were made pay by as Shels broke the deadlock ten minutes from the break from a superb Rooney free-kick.

Galway got back on level terms seven minutes after the restart when Curran drilled the ball low into the net from inside the box after a shot from Shane Doherty was deflected into his path after a corner.

But Shels hit the front after 71 minutes when a quick turnover saw Ciarán Kilduff chip the advancing Matthew Connor.

However, the lead lasted less than two minutes as a surging run from Doherty saw the ball run loose for Place and he made amends for his penalty miss to poke the ball home.

Shels got back in front 11 minutes from time when Ryan Brennan reacted first after Kilduff’s shot hit the crossbar.

And they wrapped it up seven minutes from time when Rooney slotted home and sub Aaron Dobbs added a late fifth.

Galway United – Connor; Horgan, Farragher, Brouder, Parthoens (Ludden 82); Place (Ubaezuon 73), Higgins (Barry 46), Nugent, Duggan, Doherty; Curran (Faherty 66).

Shelbourne – McCabe; Poynton (Friel, 83), D Byrne, O’Reilly, O’Hanlon; Fernandes (Moore, 88), M Byrne (Quinn 55), Deegan, Rooney; Brennan (Kabia, 83), Kilduff (Dobbs, 88).

Ref – D McGrath

