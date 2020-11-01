Something old and something new for Rovers as O'Brien and Murphy goals do for Harps

Max Murphy of Shamrock Rovers following the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Finn Harps. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

TEENAGER Max Murphy took just four minutes to net a debut goal as newly-crowned champions Shamrock Rovers defeated Harps.

Rovers remain unbeaten after a routine win on a Ballybofey quagmire. Leading through Joey O’Brien’s first-half goal, Murphy struck in the 68th minute. Aaron Greene swept a pass out to the left and Murphy cut in to fire a right-footed effort into the far corner.

Harps afforded the Hoops a guard of honour for their first game as champions and Rovers almost hit the front in the first minute – Ronan Finn’s 20-yard effort denied by ’keeper Mark Anthony McGinley’s outstretched leg.

Rovers took the lead on 33 minutes. Harps didn’t clear a corner and, after Greene flicked off the crossbar, O’Brien prodded to the net. Murphy (19) sealed victory in the 68th minute, just four minutes after coming on.

Ollie Horgan has always said that he’d grab a final day battle “with both hands” and his Finn Harps host Waterford on Sunday with their hopes of avoiding a play-off still alive.

McGinley; Donnellan (Coyle 54), Sadiki, Folan (Russell 73); Webster (Cretaro 73), T.McNamee G.Harkin, B.McNamee (Delap 82), Todd; Connolly (Kogler 73); Foley.Mannus; O’Brien (Lopes 74), Grace, Scales; Marshall, Finn (Nugent 74), McEneff, S.Kavanagh (Murphy 64); Watts (B Kavanagh 74), Greene (Oluwa 69), Williams.R Hennessy.

