Sligo’s Max Mata singled out for special praise as he leads goal-scoring charts

Sligo Rovers manager John Russell singled out Max Mata for praise and believes he can play at a higher level, after the league’s top scorer netted his sixth goal of the season in their 2-1 win at Dundalk.

The New Zealand international has started 2023 with a bang, with his hat-trick against UCD and three goals in his last four games putting him top of the Premier Division’s goal scoring charts.

Russell lauded the impact of the 22-year-old, who has stepped up to replace Aidan Keena, who signed for Cheltenham Town last January after hitting 21 goals for the Bit O’Red last term.

“I think Max can play at a higher level, and if he continues to score goals in this league I’m sure he will,” said Russell after the Oriel Park win on Friday, as his side jumped to third ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Shelbourne.

“He’s flying it this year and it’s no surprise. People talked about Aidan leaving and what would happen at Sligo because he was getting all the goals.

“He was our talisman last year and we utilised his strengths, but Max probably didn't see a lot of game time towards the end of the year because Aidan was playing.

“But we knew the potential Max had and knew he was going to take flight this year. Having a year in the league last season and coming in and having the full pre-season helps. He’s got back into the national team in New Zealand now, and you see his attributes. We’re just thankful he’s in a good rein of form at the moment.”

Russell was also impressed by substitute Stefan Radosavljevic, who hit a superb 89th minute winner after embarking on a fine solo run to score his first for the club.

“I don't think there's many players who would have done what he did there,” said Russell of the Faroese international.

“That's why we've brought him to the club. There was a sea of players around him and he managed to jink through and hit a clever finish past the keeper. It was a moment of quality that wins you games and thankfully he was able to come up with the goods. For Stefan to come off the bench and get off the mark for the club, he’s a player of real quality and it’s important he pushes on now.”

The Sligo boss was pleased to pick up the victory after arriving at Oriel winless in their previous three, and although his side are now third, he isn’t getting carried away and pointed to the tight nature of the league table in the opening weeks.

“Coming up after (defeat to) Bohemians, it was important to get three points at a difficult venue,” added Russell.

“It's going to take another few games for things to settle down, it's a mad league. If we lost (at Dundalk), we could end up slipping down to seventh, or you win and you're in third. In terms of our points return, we could probably have a few more but we're in third spot at the moment.

“There's a lot of new players in our group and we have to get them minutes on the pitch, get them used to our league and playing together. You have to keep your head and keep picking up points.”

Russell also hopes to see his international contingent make an impact this season, with Nando Pijnaker and Mata on New Zealand duty last month, while Radosavljevic (Faroe Islands) and Bogdan Vastsuk (Estonia) earned call ups too.

“In terms of the quality you want to have in your teams, it helps us close the gap on teams above us,” added Russell.

“I have signed these lads because they have real quality and I knew they were part of their international groups. For us as a club to attract those types of players, and for the league to have four internationals go away, I’m delighted. Frank (Liivak) is touching to get into the Estonian squad too. He's been playing right back for the last two games. I thought he was outstanding against Dundalk and was a real attacking threat.”