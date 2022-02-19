Sligo v Bohs postponed as matches around the country fall victim to storm Storm Eunice

Sligo’s Airtricity Premier League match against Bohemians has fallen victim to Storm Eunice.

"Following a pitch inspection at The Showgrounds this morning, the SSE Airtricity Premier Division game between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians has been postponed due to pitch condition,” read an FAI statement.

“This follows the earlier postponement of the SSE Airtricity First Division game between Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers at Bishopsgate due to a frozen pitch.

“New dates for both fixtures will be announced in due course.”

In the GAA, Clare v Kerry in the Lidl NFL Division 2A and and the Lidl NFL Division 3A clash between Sligo and Down are off and will be played on February 27.