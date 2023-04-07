Sligo Rovers’ Stefan Radosavljevic scores late winner to break Dundalk hearts

Next week will be one to remember for Dundalk’s locals with the visit of US president Joe Biden, but it proved to be a Good Friday to forget for the Oriel Park faithful who watched their side fall to a second straight home defeat to Sligo Rovers.

Dundalk had hoped to return to winning ways after last week’s 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers, as first-half strikes by Sligo’s Max Mata and an equaliser by Rayhaan Tulloch had the sides heading for a draw approaching injury-time.

But a superb 30-yard solo run by substitute Stefan Radosavljevic saw the Faroese international net an 89th-minute winner for John Russell’s side who jumped to third, while Dundalk dropped to sixth.

The evening’s first chance fell to Dundalk’s Ryan O’Kane, who broke forward on the left, but former Ireland U-21 goalkeeper Luke McNicholas was equal to the winger’s effort.

The Bit O’Red took the lead on 15 minutes after Tulloch coughed up possession cheaply. Will Fitzgerald’s superb first touch allowed him to race past Archie Davies down the left flank and drill the ball across to Mata. The New Zealand striker evaded three white shirts to convert from close range for his sixth of the campaign, a league high.

McNicholas was called into action again, this time to deny Davies’ 30-yard rocket.

Dundalk improved afterwards but lacked a cutting edge in the final third – a succession of set-pieces failing to trouble the Sligo net.

The hosts’ persistence paid off though, as an incredible piece of skill by Tulloch helped him spin past Estonian cap Frank Liivak, enter the Sligo box and win a penalty from John Mahon.

The West Brom loanee saw his spot-kick saved by McNicholas but he converted the rebound to net his third of 2023.

The Lilywhites were slow out of the blocks after the break and Sligo’s dominance almost paid off as Liivak skipped into the box, but he was denied by Nathan Shepperd while some loose passes frustrated the Oriel crowd of 2,457 during the half.

Dundalk failed to trouble McNicholas’s goal in the second half and were made to pay as Radosavljevic set off on a stunning run before firing past Shepperd, his first goal of 2023 earning a deserved three points to ensure it was a Good Friday for the visitors.

Dundalk – Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Boyle, Leahy; Yli-Kokko (Sloggett 61), Lewis; O’Kane (Kelly 61), Malley, Tulloch (McCourt 85); Martin (Ward 75).

Sligo Rovers – McNicholas; Liivak, Mahon, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Browning, Morahan (Bolger 77); Fitzgerald, Hartmann (Barlow 77); Vastsuk (Radosavljevic 68); Mata.

Ref – D MacGraith.