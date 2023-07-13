Sligo Rovers sign ex-Portugal underage star Pedro Martelo

Sligo Rovers have completed a deal for Portuguese striker Pedro Martelo, the hero of his country's European U19 championship victory in 2018.

The 23-year-old is looking for a fresh start in Ireland after his career tailed off following a promising opening that peaked when he came off the bench to score the winner in a 4-3 thriller with Italy in the prestigious underage competition.

Former Celtic striker Jota, who departed the Scottish champions for Saudi money earlier this summer, was a key member of his team. Martelo earned a contract with the Bit'O'Red after scoring as a trialist in a friendly with Celtic's second team on Tuesday.

He also scored against Ireland's U-19 team in the qualifying round for that competition and will encounter some former opponents in his new surroundings.

The Benfica academy product spent time in Spain with Deportivo La Coruna but found himself looking for a new club this summer after finishing up with Portugese lower league side Belenenses.

‘’He is a strong and powerful centre forward who is excellent at linking the play and has great movement inside the box," said Sligo Rovers boss John Russell.

Martelo will come into the frame for a competitive debut against Cork City on Saturday having signed an initial deal for the rest of the 2023 season with the Bit'O'Red holding the option to extend it.

Meanwhile, Bohemians have completed a deal to bring Danny Grant back to the club.

Grant (23) was a fan favourite at Dalymount Park before departing for Huddersfield at the end of the 2020 season but he suffered a long term injury shortly after his arrival.

He did get a taste of English football on loan with Harrogate Town but was released by Huddersfield at the end of the season.

That alerted a host of Irish clubs to his situation and St Patrick's Athletic were keen although weekend speculation indicating they had made a decisive offer proved to be wide of the mark.

Grant had never closed the door on a switch to Bohs and agreed to a deal on Tuesday night with the formalities completed on Wednesday.