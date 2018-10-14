Sligo Rovers set to part company with manager Gerard Lyttle

It's understood that the Belfast man has been told that his contract will not be renewed at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old has been in talks with the Bit'O'Red about extending his deal by another year and it's believed discussions had reached an advanced stage.

But the picture has changed over the past week and it's now expected that Rovers will have a new man at the helm for 2019.

The Bit'O'Red are eighth in the Premier Division table and are safe from relegation with three games remaining.

Lyttle left Cliftonville in April of last year to switch to the League of Ireland and succeeded in keeping the club up last term with the battle to avoid the drop going to the final day of the season.

His men suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Motherwell Colts in the Irn Bru Cup on Saturday after weather conditions delayed their departure until the morning of the game.

Online Editors