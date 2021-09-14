Sligo Rovers’ resurgence continues as Dundalk sink further into mire

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk in action against Garry Buckley of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Lewis Banks headed the winner as Sligo Rovers put struggling Dundalk under more pressure at the Showgrounds.

Banks skilfully nodded Greg Bolger’s free-kick over Alessio Abibi on 52 minutes, as third-placed Sligo came from behind to win.

Patrick Hoban flicked home Will Patching’s shot for the opener on 18 minutes, but the hosts took just 90 seconds to respond as Andre Wright scored his first goal for the club.

And Banks’ winner means the visitors remain in the relegation play-off position and a point behind Waterford.

Dundalk’s cause wasn’t helped beforehand by suspensions adding Daniel Cleary and Han Jeong Woo to an absentee list that already included the injured Patrick McEleney, David McMillan, Brian Gartland and Darragh Leahy.

Also out was goalkeeper Cameron Yates, which meant a return for Abibi between the sticks, while Michael Duffy also came into the team that started the defeat to Longford at the weekend.

Sligo boss Liam Buckley had the luxury of starting the same team that had impressed against St Pat’s last Friday, with new striker Wright continuing up top alongside top-scorer Johnny Kenny.

Wright was perfectly positioned to claim his first goal for the club on 20 minutes, but only after Dundalk had silenced the home crowd.

Duffy and Cameron Dummigan did the damage on the left, linking up to cross into the danger area. Rovers failed to clear and Will Patching sent it goalwards for Hoban to get the last touch.

But Rovers went straight down the other end with David Cawley working a short corner and crossing for Wright to tap home.

And Bolger sent the perfect delivery for Banks to net the second seven minutes into the second half.

Rovers managed the game well until the closing stages, when Patching’s free-kick caused some panic in defence, but the home side held on.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt, Bolger, Cawley (Horgan 80), McDonnell (Morahan 71), de Vries (Lorenzen 65), Wright, Kenny (Figueira 65).

Dundalk: Abibi, Boyle, Nattestad, Jurkovskis, Stanton (Murray 78), Patching, Sloggett, Dummigan, Ben Amar (Animasahun 57), Duffy, Hoban.

Referee: B Connolly.