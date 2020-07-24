Sligo Rovers pull off major coup with signing of goal-scorer Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe has returned to the League of Ireland after signing with Sligo Rovers. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers have made a notable capture ahead of the League of Ireland resumption by signing last year’s top scorer Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

The Englishman scored 14 goals for Derry in 2019 while on loan from Colchester and subsequently made a permanent move to Israeli top flight team Hapoel Hadera.

But he made just five appearances there before the Covid-19 situation brought a premature end to that adventure.

Liam Buckley’s successful move for the frontman is a coup and will help as the curtailed season has put pressure on the Bit’O’Red given they lost their opening four fixtures before the shutdown.

He signs for the rest of the season pending work-permit approval and the 26-year-old will also have to quarantine for two weeks so he won’t be eligible for their opener with Derry.

Junior said: "I’m very happy to be back in the League of Ireland. I really liked the league here and I’m excited by the challenge of coming to Sligo Rovers. I know they haven’t picked up the results wanted at the start of the season and there’s only 14 games to play. I’m looking to take it step by step and win a few games as soon as we can.

"It has been a frustrating year for me. I left Israel when the league was stopped due to Covid-19 and I just wanted to be closer to home. When the offer came in to be back in the League of Ireland, it appealed to me.

"I remember Sligo were tough opponents. My time at Derry was great, getting to Europe and there is good football played in Ireland. This spell I hope to get more goals and help Sligo get up the table for the next months. I’m very keen to be back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Rovers boss Liam Buckley said: "It’s a very good signing for us I feel, we’re looking for Junior to come in and hit the ground running as soon as he’s eligible to be involved.

"We have some good options in the forward area, Junior can play across the front three and he scored some very good goals last season. I remember in particular he did well against us, so we’re very aware of his talent."

Online Editors