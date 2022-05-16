Sligo Rovers pay tribute to former defender Gavin Peers who has retired aged 36

Sligo Rovers have paid tribute to former defender Gavin Peers after he called time on his playing career at the age of 36.

Dubliner Peers has spent the last three seasons in the Irish League, lining out for Glentoran and Warrenpoint, but he is best remembered for his spell with Sligo (2006-16) when he won all of the major domestic honours, having moved home to Ireland after spells with Blackburn Rovers and Mansfield Town.

"All good things must come to an end; after 20 years of playing, I am hanging up the boots. A big thanks to all the managers and players I’ve played for and alongside. I’ve been lucky enough to have won every trophy in the League of Ireland and the Irish Cup in Northern Ireland," said Peers, who takes up a role coaching with the Ireland U15 side.

"We wish Gavin all the best and sincerely thank him for his service," Sligo said today. "Peers had a highly successful career especially while here at Sligo Rovers, winning the league title in 2012, EA Sports Cup in 2010, Setanta Sports Cup in 2014 along with three magnificent FAI Cup wins in 2010, 2011 and 2013 at The Aviva Stadium.

"A testimonial game against Portsmouth at The Showgrounds in 2016 brought a fine end to Peers’ time at the club in front of a large home crowd. He went on to play for St Patrick’s Athletic, Derry City, Glentoran and Warrenpoint and will be forever remembered at The Showgrounds."