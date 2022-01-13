Sligo Rovers opt not to sign striker Pádraig Amond from Newport County

Sligo Rovers have opted against following through with a move to bring former Showgrounds favourite Pádraig Amond back to the club.

Amond's contract with Newport County expires in the summer and, while the 33-year-old is currently on loan with their League Two rivals Exeter City and has said he is happy to stay there for the remainder of the season, he is believed to be open to a move that would offer longer term security.

Independent.ie understands that Sligo Rovers approached Amond about a return to Ireland and positive discussions took place with the player prepared to say yes.

However, the Bit O' Red pulled the plug late in the day and it's thought unlikely that the deal will be revived.

Liam Buckley's side sold local star Johnny Kenny to Celtic last weekend, while Andre Wright returned to England over the off-season thus leaving vacancies in the striking department and they are looking at a variety of options.

The well travelled Carlow native Amond was identified as a candidate to return to the arena where he starred in 2010, thus earning a move to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira which was the bridge to a storied career in the English lower leagues.

In December, Amond notched the 200th goal of his career, his fourth of the season for Exeter in a loan spell where he has primarily been used as a sub off the bench as opposed to a starter.

It was a surprise he was allowed to leave Newport on loan given his standing at the club - he made headlines with a series of high profile goals in the FA Cup with a winning goal against Leicester and a strike in defeat to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City the highlights.