Sligo Rovers maintain unbeaten start with comfortable victory at struggling Drogheda

Sligo Rovers showed their clinical edge in a first half performance that put Drogheda United to the sword at Head In The Game Park.

There was considerable surprise when Liam Buckley opted to keep striker Aidan Keena in reserve by the Boyne, opting instead to start with a strike force with more than a hint of continental flavour. Occasional New Zealand and Canada internationals Max Mata and Jordan Hamilton started in tandem up front. Both will be happy with their evening’s work – as will all the entire Sligo team.

An unbeaten start to the campaign is nothing to be sniffed at for the team from the Showgrounds. They took control early when Lewis Banks met Will Fitzgerald’s corner at the back post, via a glance in his direction. His header beat the Drogheda goalkeeper Sam Long.

The debutant goalkeeper was equally helpless when Mata crossed for Hamilton to head in from close range inside 20 minutes. Sligo time and again exploited a vacant right side of the Drogheda defence. Will Fitzgerald did that to stunning effect before the interval.

The former Derry City attacker was found in space aplenty and he advanced to the edge of the area before hitting a thunderous effort past Long. It rose to ripple the roof of the net.

Drogheda’s opportunity to make a game of it was wasted early in the second half. Georgie Poynton’s penalty was off target when Garry Buckley handled. They improved after the break but it was too late. The miss compounded a grim night for the hosts.

Drogheda Utd: Long; Roughan, Hughes, Massey; Poynton, Deegan, Clarke (Rooney, 46), Weir (Cowan, 46); Markey (Nugent, 46); Foley (Grimes, 73), Williams (Cailloce, 79).

Sligo Rovers: Brush; Banks, Buckley (Blaney, 59), Pijnaker, Kirk; McDonnell (Cawley, 79), Morahan; Fitzgerald, O’Sullivan (Byrne, 79); Hamilton (Keogh, 66), Mata (Keena, 66).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Donegal)