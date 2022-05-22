Sligo Rovers looking for new manager after Liam Buckley departs

Sligo Rovers are on the hunt for a new manager after Liam Buckley left the club following a difficult spell.

Former Ireland international Buckley, who previously managed Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic and Sporting Fingal, led Rovers to European qualification last term.

This season started well but the loss of key players Johnny Kenny and John Mahon left the squad exposed, while some new signings took time to settle.

Recent form saw Sligo hold champions Shamrock Rovers to a home draw, after an earlier draw in Tallaght Stadium.

But Friday's 2-1 loss to Bohemians proved to be his last game in charge.

"Liam came to the club in 2019 and directed us to securing two seasons of European football since, which is the aim for the club each season," club chairman Tommy Higgins said today, the club stating that Buckley left my mutual consent.

"Liam carried himself with great dignity throughout, with his experience and knowledge of the league of Ireland being a great asset and his style of football being pleasing on the eye for our supporters."

Assistant John Russell will be in charge for Monday's game at home to Derry City.