Sligo Rovers’ Ireland U21 keeper Luke McNicholas to miss rest of season with ankle injury

Luke McNicholas during a Republic of Ireland U21's training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Pc: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Luke McNicholas will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury whilst on Ireland Under-21 duty.

The 22-year-old was left out of Jim Crawford's squad on Friday night, as Ireland came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Israel in the Euro 2023 play-off.

The Mayo native has returned to his club, and won't travel to Tel Aviv for Tuesday's second-leg, with Ireland aiming to qualify for a first major tournament at U-21 level.

McNicholas became John Russell's first choice goalkeeper at Sligo following the departure of Ed McGinty to Oxford United last July.

The former Cliftonville shot stopper is now set to miss the remaining six League of Ireland games, with Richard Brush likely to replace him.