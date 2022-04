Sligo's Karl O'Sullivan got the winner in Ballybofey

Sligo Rovers got back to winning ways after a series of poor results with a narrow victory over Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Karl O’Sullivan got the all-important goal for the Bit O’Red on 24 minutes.

The win moves Sligo up to fourth in the Premier Division table.

Finn Harps, meanwhile, languish in ninth position on seven points, only three points off bottom-placed UCD.