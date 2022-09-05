Sligo Rovers facing potential points deduction over alleged ineligible player in Dundalk clash

Dundalk's hopes of staying in the league title race could receive a massive boost as the result of their recent loss to Sligo Rovers may be overturned due to an ineligible player featuring for the Showgrounds club.

Adam McDonnell played for Sligo in their 2-0 win but an issue has arisen over his clearance to play as he was suspended, though Sligo are querying this.

Dundalk now expect to be given the points, a blow for Rovers' European ambitions but a huge help to Dundalk, whose form has tailed off in recent weeks.

Sligo alerted their supporters to the issue in a statement on social media.

"We wish to inform supporters of a notice received to appear before the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit this week," the club said.

"It arises out of Adam McDonnell’s appearance against Dundalk when allegedly suspended.

"The potential sanction of an adverse finding is an overturning of the result.

“The club received contradictory communications from the FAI on Adam’s possible suspension. Legal advice has been taken and the club will be represented at the hearing.

"A further update will follow when available," Rovers added.

The FAI confirmed tonight they were looking at the matter.

"The Disciplinary Control Unit of the Football Association of Ireland has charged Sligo Rovers FC with fielding a suspended player in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division game on Monday, August 29th. The charge will be heard by the independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland this week and the decision will be communicated to Sligo Rovers FC," said an FAI statement.