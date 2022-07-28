Sligo Rovers' European dream continues after another impressive win over Motherwell

This was one of the great nights for Sligo Rovers, a priceless experience for the exuberant locals in a sell-out crowd and an incredibly lucrative one for a member-owned club who will find good use for the €850,000 coming their way from this adventure.

John Russell’s side were annoyed by the language coming out of Scotland after the first leg of this tie, with references to ‘Irish minnows’ interpreted as insulting. In their eyes, it exaggerated the gulf that was supposed to exist between these sides.

There’s no doubt their progress here was helped by the fact that Motherwell are only coming opatut of pre-season, yet it must be stressed that this is quite a young Rovers side who are going through a difficult season. Rookie boss Russell is only two months in the gig and has already overseen the greatest European run in the club’s history.

It will continue onto Norway next week, and a meeting with Viking Stavenger. The only disappointment is that ground restrictions could prevent them from playing the home leg on their own patch - although Sligo officials have not given up hope

Irish clubs have prevailed in all three meetings with Scottish sides in European competition since the turn of the century, but facilities is one area where bragging rights cannot be enjoyed.

They fully earned their progression here, with a goal at either end of this game and a mature display in between to frustrate an average opponent.

After a nervy showing in the previous game here against Bala, Sligo Rovers needed to keep their heads in the early minutes and use their one-goal lead to their advantage. They did much more than that.

The Swedish match official was quite whistle happy when it came to standard challenges, an issue that would pose problems for the Bit’O’Red later on, but his decision to punish Bevis Mugabi for a shove on Aidan Keena 25 yards from goal would have positive implications for the natives.

Centre-half Shane Blaney fancies himself as a dead-ball specialist, speaking in the preliminaries about how he would take them from anywhere, and he made good on those words with a left-footed thunderbolt which took flight and then dipped under the crossbar and into the top corner to stun visiting keeper Liam Kelly. The technique was flawless.

Suddenly, the League of Ireland side were dealing with a bigger cushion. And it created a manic game which was more like an old-school cup tie than a patient European affair. Motherwell have been on a poor run since Christmas with manager Graham Alexander under pressure and they looked like a team with issues.

A willingness to shoot on sight in the early stages hinted at panic in the ranks. While they did have a goal disallowed for offside in the immediate aftermath, they became increasingly reliant on dead-ball situations and the Bit’O’Red did create unnecessary stress with the concession of a string of fouls that allowed Josh Morris to swing balls into the box. However, they defended the area well, an improvement from the previous round, and deserved the advantage they brought to the interval.

Indeed, they might have added to it with Aidan Keena denied from close range and, similar to the first game, Rovers grew in confidence once they got past a rocky patch which followed their deadlock breaker. They began to counter intelligently and keep Motherwell on their toes, and clearly the half-time instructions were taken on board by winger Will Fitzgerald, who excelled in a spell after the restart. The sharpest move of the match was a Sligo break that ended with a shot from hard-working skipper David Cawley going behind for a corner.

It was inevitable that Motherwell would put on additional pressure as the minutes ticked by. And yet, to describe it as a siege would be a dramatic exaggeration. They did have more of the ball but struggled to translate that to clearcut chances with the travelling support silenced by the inadequacy. There was a major let-off for Rovers when unmarked centre half Ricki Lamie headed a corner over the bar from close range under minimal pressure, and that was a sign defensive application levels were starting to slip. The midfield needed regeneration with Cawley and Adam McDonnell replaced after emptying the tank.

And that paid off with Garry Buckley sprung forward from the back to provide extra bite in that area for the conclusion. Motherwell huffed and puffed without going anywhere, and after a chant from ‘can we play you every week?’ from the Showgrounds natives, suspense was removed from the conclusion. Sub Max Mata missed chances to put the result beyond doubt in Scotland seven days earlier. The Kiwi made no mistake when Keena put another one on a plate, his calm finish marking the official opening of a night of celebration.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Banks, Buckley, Blaney, Kirk; McDonnell (Pijnaker 80), Morahan (Mata 69); O’Sullivan, Cawley (Barlow 80), Fitzgerald (Liivak 89); Keena

Motherwell: Kelly, McGinn, Mugabi (Johansen 69), Lamie, Carroll; Slattery, Maguire (Goss 69), Spittal (Shields 45); Morris, Tierney (Efford 69), Van Veen

Referee: B Pandzic (Sweden)