Sligo Rovers dumped out of FAI Cup as Holland seals shock win for Cork City

Dale Holland of Cork City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during yesterday's FAI Cup first round against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

SLIGO ROVERS exited their second cup competition in the space of ten days as they were knocked out of the FAI Cup by Cork City at the Showgrounds.

City, who sit second from bottom in the First Division, fell behind to Romeo Parkes’ opener on 13 minutes.

Goalkeeper Mark McNulty dropped Greg Bolger’s long ball straight onto the foot of Parkes, who couldn’t miss from five yards.

The Leesiders made the most of their only opportunity in the first 45 when Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh connected with Ronan Hurley’s cross to level the scores.

The visitors took the lead on 56 as Dylan McGlade sent Luke McNicholas the wrong way from the penalty spot, after Shane Blaney’s clumsy foul on Cian Murphy.

Rovers levelled proceedings in the 70th minute when Parkes brought down a hanging ball from Bolger before providing a neat finish.

With extra-time looming, City grabbed the shock winner when Dale Holland fired past McNicholas and into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Sligo Rovers: L McNicholas; L Banks, S Blaney, G Buckley (D Kane 76), R Donelon (Colm Horgan 73); N Morahan (S Keogh HT), G Bolger; J Gibson, D Cawley (W Figueira 94), M Byrne (J Kenny 94); R Parkes.

Cork City: M McNulty; S Beattie (D Holland 49), J Hakkinen, J Honohan, R Hurley; A Byrne, C Coleman; D Crowley, D McGlade; B O’Brien-Whitmarsh (J Walsh 95), C Murphy.

Referee: Rob Harvey