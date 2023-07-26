Sligo Rovers defender Danny Lafferty hit with six-match ban for red card against Drogheda

Sligo Rovers defender Danny Lafferty has been hit with a six-match ban as a result of his red card against Drogheda United last Friday.

In Sligo's FAI Cup first-round defeat in Louth last week, Lafferty (34) was shown a straight red card for an altercation with Kyle Robinson inside the box in the 78th minute.

Ryan Brennan converted the resulting penalty to help the hosts to victory, as the Bit O'Red exited at the first round stage for the third year running.

Sligo substitute goalkeeper Richard Brush was also sent off in the aftermath and has received a three-match ban.

Lafferty won't be available for selection until Sligo's home clash with Derry City on September 23.