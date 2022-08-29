Sligo Rovers deal fatal blow to Dundalk's title hopes with win at Showgrounds

Frank Liivak of Sligo Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Dundalk at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers may have all but ended Dundalk’s title hopes at the Showgrounds as an Andy Boyle own goal and Frank Liivak’s strike for the Bit O’Red saw Rovers beat a ten-man Lilywhites at the Showgrounds.

Top scorer Aidan Keena had the ball in the net five minutes in, but Liivak had strayed into an offside position in the build-up.

Rovers were almost the architects of their own downfall on nine minutes when a Shane Blaney mis-hap allowed John Martin in. Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas saving his defender’s blushes as he got across to keep out Martin’s low effort from the angle.

The game’s big talking point arrived on 23 minutes when, trying to track Keena’s run, Leahy stumbled and fell onto a through ball from Paddy Kirk. Referee John McLoughlin issuing Leahy with a straight red after consulting with fourth official Damien McGraith who had noticed Leahy had controlled the ball with his hand.

John Russell’s side were gifted the lead on 57 minutes.

Keena’s initial effort was repelled by Sheppard, but the Mullingar man’s tenacity paid off as he won the ball back before his cross bounced off the unfortunate Boyle and beyond Sheppard.

The introduction of both David McMillan and Robbie Benson from the bench rejuvenated Dundalk for a short while but Sligo all but settled the tie seven minutes from time.

Substitute Kailin Barlow involved before Keena laid the ball into the path of Liivak who finished to the roof of the net.

Sligo Rovers: L McNicholas; L Banks, S Blaney (C Evans 39), N Pijnaker, P Kirk; R Burton (K Barlow 77), G Bolger (N Morahan 77), A McDonnell (M Mata 58); F Liivak, W Fitzgerald; A Keena.

Dundalk: N Sheppard; L Macari, A Boyle, J Adams (K Ward 80); J Mountney (R Hauge 80), D Leahy; G Sloggett (R Benson 65), A Lewis, S Bradley (D McMillan 65); R O’Kane; J Martin (S Bone 30).

Referee: J McLoughlin.