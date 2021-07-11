Sligo Rovers bolster midfield options with signing of Adam McDonnell

Sligo Rovers have moved to strengthen their options in midfield by completing a deal for ex-Ipswich Town midfielder Adam McDonnell.

The 24-year-old was brought to England by Mick McCarthy in his teens after breaking through at Shelbourne, but he spent recent seasons at National League level with Aldershot and Boreham Wood.

McDonnell is eligible for a debut in Thursday's Europa Conference League second leg with Icelandic side FH and he might be needed with key man Greg Bolger absent after picking up a red card in the disappointing 1-0 first leg loss.

“It’s brilliant to get it over the line. In the last few weeks my agent and the club were in conversation and for me it was a no-brainer to sign for Sligo Rovers," said McDonnell

“I know what Liam Buckley teams are like, I remember it from playing against St Patrick’s Athletic at the start of my career and I didn’t forget it. I was up against Greg Bolger that day actually and the style of football will be a great fit for me.

“I’m a ball-playing midfielder who can play six or 10. I think defending matters when it comes to midfield so if I play six I like to get on the ball and protect the defence, and if playing further up the pitch create chances or score goals.

“I absolutely loved my time in England. The last year or so was not as enjoyable with lockdown and it was the right time to come back to Ireland."

Elsewhere, Ireland international Michael Obafemi has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

Obafemi has been mentioned as a possible option to enhance a package the Saints are putting together in an attempt to sign Blackburn's star player Adam Armstrong.