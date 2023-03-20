Sligo Rovers’ Bogdan Vastsuk called into Estonian squad for upcoming games as Markus Poom misses out

17 March 2023; Will Patching of Derry City in action against Bogdan Vastsuk of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers man Bogdan Vastsuk has been called up to the Estonia squad for an international double-header that includes a Euro 2024 qualifier as fellow League of Ireland player Markus Poom misses out.

Poom had been in the Estonia panel to face Hungary in a friendly on Wednesday and then a qualifier away to Austria on Monday, but the Shamrock Rovers man has an injury and is forced to withdraw, so Vastsuk is promoted from the stand-by list.

Vastsuk is one of three Sligo players on senior international duty this week, as Max Mata and Nando Pijnaker are in the New Zealand squad for two friendlies at home to China. Vaštšuk made his first start for Sligo in Friday’s 1-1 draw away to Derry City.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United prospect Emre Tocpu also has an international call this week as he’s in the Turkey U-18 squad for a training camp. The Meath-born player has already been capped by Turkey at U-18 level.