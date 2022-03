Dublin's Robbie Benson in action against Gary Buckley of Sligo Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk and Sligo Rovers maintained their unbeaten start to the season at the Showgrounds but failed to spark on a bitterly cold evening.

Sligo were playing their first home game of the season and went close through Adam McDonnell in the dying stages.

Dundalk earned their third draw from four games and were good value for the point.