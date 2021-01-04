Sligo Rovers add Jordan Gibson to squad for 2021 season

Jordan Gibson, pictured here in action of St Patrick's Athletic last season, has signed for Sligo Rovers. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

English midfielder Jordan Gibson says it was a chat with Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley which persuaded him to abandon plans to return to England and instead stay on for another season in the League of Ireland.

Gibson (22) impressed for St Patrick's Athletic last term and now Sligo boss Buckley has moved to bring him in as his fifth new signing, though striker Ronan Coughlan has moved in the other direction, leaving Sligo for Inchicore.

"It’s an exciting time for me. It was quite early when the call came from the gaffer. To be honest, I did want to go back to England. But he really sold the club to me. I spoke to other people who played at the club and players under Liam Buckley and they all spoke very highly of him," says Gibson.

"Having a manager that believes in you and wants to sign you pretty badly, which Liam Buckley did, that was a big factor in my decision.

"I've spoken with him a lot in the last few weeks. I spoke to him about my position and things like that and I feel I'm more comfortable in central areas whether that is number 8 in midfield, 10 behind the striker. I also enjoy coming in from the left.

"It was good to get 15 games with St Pat's. The only thing is by the time I was really up and running, the season was basically over. Hopefully this season I can get a good amount of games and help Sligo challenge for honours and play in Europe.

"I've had time at home with my family and friends here in England. It is important to spend time with them when you can in this pandemic. I've had that time and I'm ready to come back to football, work hard and go places now."

Sligo had previously signed Greg Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie McCourt (Waterford) and Shane Blaney (ex-Doncaster) as well as bringing Romeo Parkes back to the club after a spell in the USA.

Online Editors