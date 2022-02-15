Sligo Rovers add another New Zealander to squad with signing of striker Max Mata

Sligo Rovers have added a second New Zealand international to their squad for the new season with the capture of striker Max Mata.

Last week, Rovers boss Liam Buckley announced the signing of Nando Pijnaker and he will be joined at the Showgrounds by Mata.

The duo both played for New Zealand in a senior international friendly, against Lithuania, in 2019.

After spells in his native New Zealand and Estonia, Mata (21) was recently playing for USA side Real Monarchs and he has promised to bring goals to a Sligo side coping with the loss of forwards like Johnny Kenny and Andre Wright.

Welcome to the #bitored Max Mata



Sligo Rovers are thrilled to announce the signing of striker Max Mata from Real Monarchs.





“I’m very happy to join Sligo Rovers. When the chance came up I didn’t have to think long about it. I want to play games and I want to score goals and Ireland was very appealing. I’ve played in Europe before and done well and I definitely think I can do it again," Mata says.

“I enjoyed the experience in America last season, with a regret of not playing as much as I would have liked. I’m very motivated to come to Sligo, play games and score goals.

“I don’t think integration will be a problem being an English-speaking country. I’m excited to experience the League of Ireland and play here. It’s just a matter of being focused and I’ll be totally committed to succeeding here."