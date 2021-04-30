Sligo lose touch with top as errors prove costly

Greg Bolger of Sligo Rovers in action against Chris Lyons of Drogheda United during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

A pair of goalkeeping errors saw Sligo Rovers lose touch with the top of the Premier Division as they were held by Drogheda United.

The home side had a number of chances to win the game in the second half, with teenager Killian Phillips going close on three occasions in the closing stages.

Both sides were looking to bounce back from defeats with Sligo having slipped to a first league reverse of the season against Derry at the Brandywell.

They began with real intent to right that wrong and had all the best chances of an opening period they largely dominated.

It was United, however, who took a surprise lead when they capitalised on an error from Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty. He came for and missed Ronan Murray’s free-kick delivery, leaving Daniel O’Reilly to head into the path of Chris Lyons who helped the ball into the unguarded net.

Another goalkeeper mistake, this time by Drogheda’s Colin McCabe, allowed Liam Buckley’s team back into it. Walter Figueira advanced on goal and when McCabe allowed his long-range shot to fall loose, teenager Johnny Kenny coolly rounded the ’keeper to finish.

It was no less than Sligo deserved. However, United improved in the second half and looked more likely to produce a winner.

Phillips, who was pushed into midfield as part of a tactical shuffle by Tim Clancy, twice shot narrowly wide when well placed while John Mahon was needed to block another attempt late on.

DROGHEDA – McCabe; Phillips, O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, O’Shea; Markey, Murray (Clarke, 73), Doyle (Heeney, 53); Lyons.

SLIGO – McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Blaney; Bolger, Blaney; Gibson, Figueira; Kenny, Parkes (De Vries, 80).

REF – R Harvey (Dublin).



