Sligo joy as return to form delivers Euro ambitions

Adam McDonnell (left) celebrates with Sligo Rovers team-mate Colm Horgan (centre) after scoring his side's third goal against St Patrick's Athletic. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

This is the stage of a season where good teams with little to play for can lose the focus that has allowed them to achieve their ambitions.

St Patrick’s Athletic started slowly here, and that was punished by a Sligo Rovers side with their eyes trained on a European prize.

The loud celebrations from the visitors in the directors’ box reflected the importance of this success with a return to the Europa Conference League, assured after Liam Buckley’s side emerged from an alarming slump to win three games on the trot when it really mattered.

A minimum dividend of €250,000 for qualification can make a hell of a difference to a budget in a cash-strapped league.

It helps that Sligo Rovers have produced a teenage striker, Johnny Kenny, who will be worth much more than that at this rate of progression. He agreed a new three-year deal earlier this week, although it’s unlikely to prevent interest from materialising in January and the pattern of this game allowed the 18-year-old to showcase his pace and presence on the break.

That’s because Liam Buckley’s charges had a lead to protect from the 11th minute when a sloppy pass from Jamie Lennon was seized upon by New Zealander Ryan De Vries, who had a lot to do but manufactured the space to curl a right-footer into the top corner from 20 yards.

Saints boss Stephen O’Donnell was absent due to illness, and his TV viewing didn’t get any better with Kenny adding a second after Vitezslav Jaros failed to hold his initial header. The Dubliners wrapped up European qualification last week and the FAI Cup final later this month is the primary focus now.

But losing momentum would be dangerous and the Saints were dominating the ball before Kenny’s strike and continued to own it either side of the interval without being able to break down the guests. The half-time arrival of Matty Smith and Billy King reflected that a rotation of options hadn’t worked.

Rovers rode their luck at times, especially when Chris Forrester fresh aired when presented with a gilt-edged chance and local enthusiasm was drained by a string of misses.

It allowed the Bit O’Red to regroup and finish strongly and the job was done when Adam McDonnell’s injury-time free travelled over

bodies to find the net and allow the away support to dream of longer journeys.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Jaros, Hickman (Bone 66), Barrett (McClelland 82), Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon (Melvin-Lambert 66), Lewis (King 45); Burns, Benson, Forrester; Coughlan (Smith 45).

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty, Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Byrne (Horgan 78), McDonnell, Bolger (Morahan 68), De Vries (Figueira 87); Kenny (Parkes 78), Wright.

REF – P McLaughlin

Finn Harps 1 Derry City 1

ETHAN BOYLE scored at one end and gave away a penalty at the other in the space of three minutes as Finn Harps were held by Derry.

Finn Park hosted its biggest crowd of the season and the bulk of the 3,141 were in raptures when Boyle rose to head home Ryan Connolly’s free in front of a packed Town End in

However, less than three minutes later, Boyle was penalised for a handball and Derry substitute Jamie McGonagle tucked home from the spot.

With Harps battling to avoid the relegation play-off, the point moves Harps above Waterford – but only on goal difference – with just two games to go.

Harps began with purpose with Tunde Owolabi, driving into the side netting early on. Six minutes later, Boyle’s half-volley was beaten away by Derry ‘keeper Nathan Gartside.

Harps had shouts for a penalty sternly waved away by referee Ben Connolly when Will Seymore claimed that he was being held in the area.

Then 12 minutes from the end Derry, who were lacking a punch in the final third, fired something of a warning, but Joe Thomson was unable to force Mark Anthony McGinley into a save. McGonagle lobbed over the top from a Junior flick-on, but his spot kick ignited the flares as the Candystripes secured a draw.

Finn Harps – McGinley; Boyle, Webster, Sadiki, Mustoe; Connolly, Coyle (O’Sullivan 68), Seymore, Rainey; McNamee (Foley 77); Owolabi (Rudden 90).

Derry City – Gartside; Toal, McJannet (Boyce 77), Coll; Malone (Fitzgerald 85), Harkin, Hery (McGonagle 72), Lafferty; Junior, Thomson, Akintunde.

Ref – B Connolly.