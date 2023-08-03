‘Sligo is a place I will never forget’ – blow for Bit O’Red as Max Mata leaves for Shrewsbury

The League One side have been tracking New Zealand international Mata for some time and today they announced that they had completed a deal to sign him on a long-term contract. “We are delighted to announce the signing of New Zealand international Max Mata on a three-year deal. With seven senior international appearances to his name, Max completed a move to the Croud Meadow earlier today,” the club said today.

He had scored 11 league goals for the side this season and was a key player for John Russell’s side. Defeat to Drogheda United in the FAI Cup last month ended any chance they had of a return to European football for next season and Rovers have agreed to the sale now in time for Shrewsbury to have him in place for their season kick-off next weekend. Earlier this week they had loaned out former Ireland striker Aiden O’Brien to make room for Mata.

As he was under contract with Sligo until the end of the 2024 season, Rovers will be entitled to a fee for Mata.

”Sligo is a place I will never forget with people who I will always hold dear to my heart, especially at Sligo Rovers. I know I will always have the Bit O’ Red with me in my life,” Mata said in a statement on Sligo’s website.

”Thank you all very much for my time with the Club, I have appreciated the moments when things went well and the moments that were tough. You are loyal supporters who stood by us when we needed it most and for that I am forever grateful”.

