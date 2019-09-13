Finn Harps endured a ten-minute horror show on Friday the 13th, as goals from Niall Watson, Ronan Murray and Sam Warde earned Sligo Rovers a 3-1 win at the Showgrounds.

Finn Harps endured a ten-minute horror show on Friday the 13th, as goals from Niall Watson, Ronan Murray and Sam Warde earned Sligo Rovers a 3-1 win at the Showgrounds.

Sligo hit Finn Harps with three-goal blitz to claim impressive victory at the Showgrounds

The opener came against the run of play for the home side, with Watson’s header looping past keeper Mark McGinley on 21 minutes.

It was Watson’s second goal in two games, but came after a bright start for Harps, with striker Nathan Boyle leading the line and looking threatening.

But the Donegal men were still reeling from that setback when they suffered a second, as Murray finished confidently from the left-hand side.

The third goal took just five more minutes to arrive, and also came from the left, though there was a large degree of fortune involved as Warde’s corner-kick appeared to miss everyone and nestle in the net.

Harps’ boss Ollie Horgan was fuming at the break, and had words with match referee Ben Connolly before making a double substitution.

Midfielder Mark Coyle was one of those introduced, and he really should have hit the target ten minutes into the second half, when the ball bounced kindly for him at the edge of the box.

His shot rose too high, but Harps were enjoying another productive period, with Mark Timlin also going close from a smartly-worked free-kick.

Connolly sent boss Horgan to the stands soon after, in a decision met with disapproval by both sets of fans, but Harps eventually got a deserved goal in injury-time, as substitute Tony McNamee finished from close range.

The almost got a second straight after, but Raff Cretaro’s stinging effort smashed off the post.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Morahan, Donelon (McGrath 82), Mahon, Kane, Warde, Fordyce (Lynch 77), Watson, Twardek, Murray, Coughlan (Morley 64).

FINN HARPS: McGinley, Borg, Cowan, Todd, O’Reilly (Coyle ht), R Harkin (McNamee 72), G Harkin (Ashcroft ht), Russell, Timlin, Cretaro, Boyle.

REF: B Connolly.

Online Editors