Sligo end long losing streak as Drogheda boss Clancy sees red again

Sligo Rovers’ long wait for a win – or even a point – came to an end at Head In The Game Park. It is respite from a disastrous run of form for Liam Buckley’s team at least.

After seven straight defeats in all competitions, the draw stops the rot but their next four fixtures – St Pat’s, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk twice – suggests Buckley will have been praying for a victory on Boyneside. Andre Wright had their best opportunity in the opening 45 minutes. His shot was on target but deflected behind, while Robbie McCourt’s shot stung David Odumosu’s palms.

Drogheda’s best chance came on 80 minutes. Ronan Murray’s corner was met by Dan O’Reilly his header hit the crossbar.

McCourt then blocked Jordan Adeyemo’s shot as Drogheda finished well. Sligo only had Adam McDonnell’s shot to show for their efforts although Buckley will bemoan the failure of Rob Harvey to award them a first-half penalty.

Drogheda manager Tim Clancy returned to the dugout having served the last of a three-match ban against Dundalk two weeks ago. However, he was again sent off late in the game.

Harvey first showed him yellow and the straight red for over-zealous complaints from the dugout.

Drogheda – Odumosu; Brown, Remond, O’Reilly, Kane; Phillips, Heeney, Hyland (Murray 46); Markey (Clarke 85), Adeyemo (Obhakhan 85), Doyle.

Sligo - McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Morahan (Kenny 76), McDonnell, Cawley; DeVries (Byrne 82), Wright (Keogh 76), Figueira.

Ref – R Harvey (Dublin)