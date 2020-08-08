Sligo continue good form with deserved victory over Shels

With no wins from four before lockdown, Sligo Rovers made two wins from two since the resumption thanks to a deserved 2-1 defeat of Shelbourne at the Showgrounds.

The Bit O’Red hadn’t recorded a home win since last September, but made the perfect start with the ball in the Shelbourne net before any of the visiting players managed a worthwhile touch.

Ronan Coughlan laid the ball off to Ryan de Vries, who showed skill and composure to turn inside and out in the area, before his perfectly floated ball was headed home by the impressive Jesse Devers.

The 44 minutes that followed in the opening half were well contested, with both sides creating chances, but neither looking particularly likely to convert.

Shels’ Dale Rooney was off target with a shot from outside the area, while goalkeeper Colin McCabe had to react sharply to prevent another Devers effort from catching him out at the near post.

The visitors almost levelled it early in the second half when centre-back Daniel Byrne headed narrowly over from a corner, but they were undone by a set-piece at their own end just a minute later.

Regan Donelon’s corner bobbled around inside the box before falling nicely for Rovers captain David Cawley to stab home from close range.

Shels reacted with three quick substitutions as Georgie Poynton, Aaron Dobbs and Daniel O’Reilly were sprung from the bench, but had to wait until injury-time for a response before captain Gary Deegan rifled home from the edge of the box.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Noone, Callan-McFadden, Kane, Donelon, Devers, Morahan, Cawley, Seymore (Russell 56), de Vries (Cooper 82), Coughlan.

SHELBOURNE: McCabe, Friel (O Brennan 80), D Byrne, L Byrne (O’Reilly 59), O’Hanlon, Kabia (Dobbs 54), Deegan, Quinn (Cetiner 80), Rooney, Brennan (Poynton 54), Kilduff.

REF: R Hennessy.

Online Editors