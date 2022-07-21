Sligo boss John Russell says Ed McGinty has ‘attributes to go to the highest level’ after keeper makes Oxford move

Sligo Rovers goalkeeper, Ed McGinty is congratulated by fans after the dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Bala Town in The Showgrounds last Thursday night in the Europa Conference League match. Pic: Carl Brennan.

SLIGO Rovers boss John Russell has backed goalkeeper Ed McGinty to make it at the highest level after he completed his move to Oxford United.

The Scottish-born, Donegal-raised keeper made over 100 appearances for Sligo since his debut in 2016 but his time at the Showgrounds is now over, McGinty moving to Oxford, in a deal which Rovers say could rise to a six-figure fee.

‘’We were sorry to see Ed leave. It was emotional for everyone. Ed has been at this club for a number of years, and during that time we have seen him develop through our Academy and into our First Team where he became the number one goalkeeper," Russell said.

"Ed has got all the attributes to go to the highest level so we knew this day would come eventually. He has worked extremely hard and given his all for Sligo Rovers. We wish him all the best as he makes the next step in his career. He has left a great legacy behind, and our supporters will never forget his last game for the club.’’

With that move confirmed just hours after Fleetwood Town completed the signing of Bohemians forward Promise Omochere, it means that seven players have left the league to move to League One this month alone.

Oxford have high hopes for McGinty, the League One club flush this summer after the €1.8m sale of defender Luke McNally to Burnley, just 18 months after they signed him from St Patrick's Athletic for €250,000.