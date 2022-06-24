Sligo boss John Russell extends unbeaten run in drab Drogs stalemate

John Russell extended his unbeaten run as Sligo Rovers manager to four games but the visitors were left hanging on as Drogheda finished strongly at Head In The Game Park.

The match was a wholly forgettable affair for the most part. That was, at least, until Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty made three attacking changes in a bid to claim a victory that appeared unlikely for both sides.

Adam Foley, Darragh Markey and Chris Lyons were all introduced and United improved markedly with their respective presences on the field. Lyons shot at Ed McGinty and Markey slipped in Foley only for the striker to skew wide, under pressure from the alert Paddy Kirk.

Aidan Keena was involved in two brief forays into the Drogheda penalty area before the break. New Zealand’s Max Mata saw a firm header fly over early in the second half and Will Fitzgerald went close right at the death.

DROGHEDA UTD – McCabe; Heeney, Quinn, Weir, Massey; Clarke (Foley 66), Deegan; Nugent, Brennan, Rooney (Markey 72); Williams (Lyons 74).

SLIGO ROVERS – McGinty; Horgan, Banks, Blaney, Kirk; Morahan (Cawley 65), McDonnell; O’Sullivan (Heaney 71), Keena, Fitzgerald; Mata.

REF – N Doyle