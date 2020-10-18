Skipper's goal from Gary Deegan all but secures safety for Shels

18 October 2020; Gary Deegan of Shelbourne, left, celebrates with team-mate Dayle Rooney after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Captain Gary Deegan led by example to all but secure Shelbourne’s place in the Premier Division for next season with a first-half winner at Tolka Park.

Ian Morris’s side then had to show commendable resolve over the last 20 minutes or so when having to play with 10 men following Luke Byrne’s sending off.

Shelbourne’s first back-to-back wins of the season saw them leapfrog Sligo up to sixth place in the table on goal difference and move them eight points clear of the relegation play-off place.

His hand forced by a suspension and injuries, Sligo manager Liam Buckley made a big call when starting central defender John Mahon who hadn’t played since breaking a leg in pre-season. And the 20-year-old Mahon was straight into the action with a superb latch-ditched tackle on Ciaran Kilduff after his initial mistake had given the ball to Ryan Brennan.

An injury to right-back Georgie Poynton scarcely unsettled the home side as his replacement, Daniel O’Reilly, began the move that led to what proved the winning goal on 20 minutes.

O’Reilly’s ball down the line put Kilduff in behind the Sligo defence, and his low cross was cleverly dummied by winger Dayle Rooney for skipper Deegan to arrive into the area and blast to the roof of the net.

Sligo began the second half on the front foot with Ryan de Vries and Coughlan having chances inside four minutes. The 69th minute straight red dismissal of Byrne for an over the ball challenge on Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe meant Shelbourne then had to dig in for the remainder of the game. But they defendied doggedly to hold on.

Shelbourne – Brady; Poynton (O’Reilly 19), O Brennan, L Byrne, O’Hanlon; M Byrne, Deegan; Fernandes (D Byrne 71), R Brennan (Quinn 85), Rooney; Kilduff (Dobbs 85).

Sligo Rovers – McGinty; Olberkis (Cooper 60), Mahon, Penninkangas, Banks; Morahan (Seymore 78), Cawley; Devers (Byrne 78), Coughlan, De Vries (Noone 60); Ogedi-Uzwoke.

Ref – R Matthews (Longford).

Online Editors