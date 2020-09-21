Six-goal Shamrock Rovers move closer to league crown with rout of Waterford

Shamrock Rovers hit the six-goal mark for the second time this season to move a step closer to the Premier Division title with a 6-1 win over Waterford.

Despite some nerves and some misses in the first half-hour, Rovers took control with a three-goal blast just before half time, and added three more after the break, including a first senior goal for Dean Williams, with Waterford's only response from ex-Hoop Michael O'Connor.

Rovers are now eight points clear of Bohemians with six games to play, with a key game on Sunday away to Dundalk, where a win would see Rovers go 18 points clear of the current champions.

Aaron Greene put Rovers ahead on 41 minutes, from a pass by Neil Farrugia, and two corner kicks in the space of two minutes right before the break were headed in by defenders Roberto Lopes and Lee Grace.

Jack Byrne made it 4-0 three minutes after the restart, Graham Burke scored to make it 5-0 following another assist from Farrugia on 59 minutes, and while Waterford got a consolation from O'Connor on 67 minutes after good work by Dubliner Tyreke Wilson, Rovers added a sixth in the 89th minute from sub Dean Williams.

