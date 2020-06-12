Sinn Fein call on Government to provide a solidarity grant for League of Ireland clubs

Bohemians' Dalymount Park home has, like every other League of Ireland grounds, been closed as clubs await their fate. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sinn Fein have called on Government to provide a kickstart solidarity grant to help League of Ireland clubs through the Covid-19 crisis.

As uncertainty hangs over the 2020 season, Dublin Bay South TD Chris Andrews believes that emergency help is required and has asked Minister for Sport Shane Ross to ensure no club goes out of business on account of the shutdown.

He said he was calling for the measures after learning that clubs are fearful for their future.

"This crisis can be a temporary one if state supports are put in place," said Andrews.

"The wages of playing, backroom and support staff of these clubs must be protected as we navigate our way through the months ahead.

Expand Close Dublin Bay South TD Chris Andrews. Photo: RollingNews.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin Bay South TD Chris Andrews. Photo: RollingNews.ie

"League of Ireland clubs are no longer just first teams. They are focal points in their respective communities.

"They have played a central role in various community projects with outreach programmes for schools and the elderly, and inclusivity initiatives for both the socially and mentally disadvantaged in society.

"They have shown great solidarity to others too, such as programmes to integrate residents of Direct Provision Centres into the football family, and initiatives such as bringing and welcoming Gaza kids to Ireland.

"This kind of community engagement is reflected all across the state by various League of Ireland clubs.

"They have truly played their part in society and now they need a leg-up from the state to see themselves through to the other side of this crisis intact.

Read More

"Unfortunately the feedback from people within League of Ireland clubs shows that there is little optimism among many of them about the financial viability of returning to play football this season.

"Some even fear they may not survive this crisis at all. Those fears were not allayed when the league's clubs met with the FAI yesterday.

"’The establishment of a kick-start solidarity grant would be a welcome step in the right direction and I have asked Minister Shane Ross to commit that no clubs will be allowed go out of existence due to the Covid-19 crisis, and to engage with both the FAI and League of Ireland clubs to ensure the continued viability of our league."

Online Editors