Simon Power insists lure of European football one of the reasons he signed for Shamrock Rovers

Former Ireland U21 cap Simon Power says the lure of European football was one of the reasons why he opted to join Shamrock Rovers after a four-year spell abroad.

The Dubliner has today agreed a deal with the Hoops, a return home for the former Cabinteely and UCD player after stints in England, Scotland and Holland, as he joins a squad preparing for Friday's FAI Cup clash with Bangor Celtic and next week's Europa League game against Shkupi.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Shamrock Rovers. It’s such a huge club and it is run very professionally,” said Power.

"I first heard of the interest some weeks ago and I had a meeting with the manager and with Stephen McPhail.

"They showed me around the training ground and the facilities are fantastic. I watched the European game last night and seen for myself the huge support in Tallaght Stadium and that has played a massive part in my decision to sign for Rovers," says Power, capped five times at U21 level by Stephen Kenny.

"I grasped the opportunity to come home and play some European football as well as potentially get my hands on some silverware with Rovers.

"Altogether, it was a no-brainer to join Shamrock Rovers, I’m delighted that it has been all sorted and that I'm finally here.

"I hope that my game will bring a lot of excitement to the matches, I’m a very attack-minded player. I’m a winger by trade, pacey and direct.

"I like to create chances and chip in with a goal or two. I’m a hard-working player who will always give 100%.

"Hopefully, I can get into the team as soon as possible and show the fans what I can do," added Power, who lined out for Norwich City, Dordrecht, Ross County and Kings Lynn.

Meanwhile, Dundalk have moved to fill the gap left in their defence by the loss of Mark Connolly, whose loan deal from Dundee United has ended, by snapping up Robbie McCourt from Sligo Rovers.

Dubliner McCourt had played for Bohemians, Waterford and Sligo since his return to Ireland from West Brom.

After falling down the pecking order at Sligo this season, he's opted to move on and Dundalk boss Stephen O'Donnell was pleased to sign him after the loss of Connolly, with McCourt capable of playing across the back four or in midfield.

“Mark was brilliant for us and we were great for Mark,” said O’Donnell. “It was a six-month loan but it felt like a lot longer than that because he really immersed himself in the group.

“It’s unfortunate that all parties couldn’t come to an agreement but that’s football. We move on in our direction and Mark will move on his direction.

“We wish him all the best. He was a great person in the dressing room and a brilliant player in his 20 odd games for Dundalk but football moves on and the club moves on and we’re delighted with Robbie’s addition.”