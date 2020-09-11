Sheridan signs off with a win as Waterford punish lethargic Bohs

11 September 2020; Waterford manager John Sheridan following the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Waterford at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Sheridan signed off with a resounding win as Waterford manager before insisting that he just couldn’t turn down Wigan Athletic.

The former Ireland midfielder delighted in watching his side outplay Bohemians to move them into contention for Europe, believing he leaves them in fine fettle for the remainder of the season.

With Wigan, who remain in administration, confirming him as their new manager minutes after the final whistle at Dalymount, Sheridan will be in the dugout for the Latics’ League One opener at Ipswich Town tomorrow.

“Late Wednesday night and things just happened very quickly,” said Sheridan on Wigan’s initial approach.

“It’s just an opportunity and I’m chuffed to bits. There are probably better managers than me out there looking for work. For a club like Wigan to offer me the job, it’s just something that I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m sad I’m going,” he added on leaving Waterford after eight games. “I just wanted to carry on and get it through and hopefully get over the line and keep us up, push even for Europe if we could.” Shedding light on his spat with ex-Dundalk manager Vinny Perth earlier in the season, Sheridan reiterated he never demeaned League of Ireland: “Everyone has been talking about me calling it a pub league. I never, ever called it a pub league.

“What I said was, I shouted at Ali Coote, I think it was, and said, ‘You are making decisions that you would see in a pub league’. I could never disrespect it. I tell you why I came over to Ireland, I love the people. My family are all Irish, the friendliest people in the world for me and they proved that, the people around me at Waterford. The league has a good standard.”

Bohemians started well but Waterford were ahead on 24 minutes after left-back Tyreke Wilson fed the ball into Coote whose deflected low shot beat Stephen McGuinness.

After John Martin hit the bar, a foul by Dan Casey on Michael O’Connor brought Waterford their second in first-half stoppage time. Wilson struck his direct free-kick up and over the wall to beat McGuinness at his left-hand post.

Bohemians: McGuinness; Lyons, Finnerty, Casey, Breslin; Twardek, Buckley, Lunney (Levingston 50), Grant (Omochere 77); Mandroiu (Ward, 77); Wright (McAuley 71).

Waterford: Murphy; Sobowale, Davidson, McCourt, Wilson; Weir; Byrne, Coote, J Martin (O’Keeffe 83), Smith; O’Connor (Walsh 70).

Ref: D MacGraith (Mayo)

Online Editors